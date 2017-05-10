Carterville High School graduate earns scholarship from Mediacom

Taylor Heil, a 2017 graduate of Carterville High School, has been awarded a $1000 scholarship from Mediacom Communications as part of the company's World Class Scholarship Program that recognizes students for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments.

Tony Russo, Mediacom's local technical operations manager, presented the scholarship to Taylor during the school's recognition program held on Tuesday night, May 9.

“As a technology company, Mediacom understands how important it is to invest in future leaders like Taylor Heil,” Russo said. “I’m proud that my company supports talented local students with scholarship support, and we congratulate Taylor on his accomplishments.”

This is the 16th consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas served by the cable and broadband company.

Mediacom plans to continue the World Class Scholarship fund in the areas that they serve and high school administrators will be notified in the fall of 2017 when scholarship applications become available online for the Class of 2018.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.