Alma Schrader Elementary designated as a School of Character

Students and teachers at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, Missouri received a huge honor.

On May 10, they learned the school has been designated as a 2017 National School of Character.

"Words cannot adequately express what this designation means to me. This designation represents years of work and documentation. It also represents a deep level of partnership and relationship among our students, staff, families, and community partners," said Principal Ruth Ann Orr. "It truly reflects the connectedness that we want to promote from our school."

So, what is a School of Character?

Each year, Character.org and its state affiliates select schools and districts for the honor.

The schools selected have demonstrated that character development has had a positive impact on academics, student behavior, and school climate.

"At Character.org, we are extremely proud of this year’s National Schools of Character as well as our district recipients. Their dedication to character development has proven over time to increase the well-being of so many students, their families and their communities across the United States and beyond, " said Doug Karr, Character.org’s President & CEO. He continued, "Validating character initiatives is at the core of what we do because it creates fertile conditions for multi-generational character growth where students and those in their lives thrive as ethical members of our society. The students of National Schools of Character are developing a lifelong skillset that they will leverage well into their adult lives.”

As a result of the designation, Alma Schrader will serve as a model and mentor to other educators.

The school will hold on to the School of Character designation for five years.

Alma Schrader became involved with Character.org in 2005.

According to Character.org, the school was recognized as a Promising Practices School in 2010, 2011, 2014, and 2015.

In 2015, Alma Schrader was recognized as a runner-up to State School of Character.

