Shawnee National Forest officials release flood assessment update

Students and teachers at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, Missouri received a huge honor.
Students and teachers at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, Missouri received a huge honor.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
On May 4, the Type 2 Eastern Area Incident Management Team (IMT), under Incident Commander Steve Goldman arrived to assist the Shawnee and Mark Twain National Forests with flood damage assessments following the heavy rains last week.
On May 4, the Type 2 Eastern Area Incident Management Team (IMT), under Incident Commander Steve Goldman arrived to assist the Shawnee and Mark Twain National Forests with flood damage assessments following the heavy rains last week.
A Grand Jury in Jackson County has indicted a Carbondale man on eight charges in connection a March 2017 murder.
A Grand Jury in Jackson County has indicted a Carbondale man on eight charges in connection a March 2017 murder.
A Metropolis man tried to get away, but ended up getting hit with a stun gun and slapped with a new charge instead.
A Metropolis man tried to get away, but ended up getting hit with a stun gun and slapped with a new charge instead.
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a Christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.