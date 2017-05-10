Shawnee National Forest officials release flood assessment update

On May 4, the Type 2 Eastern Area Incident Management Team (IMT), under Incident Commander Steve Goldman arrived to assist the Shawnee and Mark Twain National Forests with flood damage assessments following the heavy rains last week.

The team is assisting both Forests in assessing the extent of the damage and communicating with the public, cooperators and communities.

Assessments on the Shawnee National Forest have been completed on 90% of the Recreation Areas and an estimated 30% of the trails and roads.

Trails, Roads and Recreation Areas are open unless indicated closed. Crews are finding that most trails have trees across them.

The following roads in the Mississippi Bluffs Ranger District (west side) are closed due to high water or storm damage:

Oakwood Bottoms Road, past the first levee crossing. This includes Turkey Bayou Camping area and Big Muddy Boat Ramp

LaRue Pine Hills Road at north entrance to McGee Hill Overlook. This affects the W. Godwin Trailhead (River-to-River Trail) and Inspiration Point Trailhead

Happy Hollow Road on Fountain Bluff at the power line past the houses

Opossum Trot Road

The following areas are also being monitored:

Little Grand Canyon lower trail is under water

Cedar Lake Trail (River-to-River Trail), south end has a landslide, but hikers can walk around it. East parking has erosion and sloughing

Kinkaid Lake Area: - Crisenberry Dam Road (Jackson Co. Road) is flooded to Kinkaid Spillway

Buttermilk Hill Trail #387 where it joins #382 has 3 miles with several trees down. There are likely to be more trees down on other nearby trails

Johnson Creek Boat Ramp: Water is high, but ramp is accessible

Cove Hollow near the Tin Whistle had trees down but the tread is OK. The R2R from East Trigg TH to the Tin Whistle has some rutting and gravel that has washed off of the trail

The following roads in the Hidden Springs Ranger District (east side) are closed due to high water or storm damage:

Stone Face Road: culverts are washed out

The following areas are also being monitored:

Whiteside Rd #652 has erosion and is washed out in several places

Hayes Canyon Trail Systems: Several downed trees are on the trails

Trails #496 and #497 near Hayes Creek are muddy and have trees down

Maxwell Ford Trail # 30 is under water and not accessible

River to River Trail at Petticoat Jct., trail #491 and trail #032 have trees down

Franks tract to Natural Bridge, Trail #481 has some damage

Trails in the One Horse Gap show some damage, but are passable

Mustang Lane has a large washout and will be barricaded for safety

R2R at High knob and trail #164 are very muddy and have trees down

Stone Bottom Road in the Lusk Creek Wilderness has trees down across it inhibiting access to 487C from the road

One Horse Gap Trails: Muddy conditions with several trees down on #175 and #176. A clogged culvert with erosion is on Trail #106A at #178

