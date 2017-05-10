Metropolis man attempts to escape, gets new charges instead

A Metropolis man tried to get away, but ended up getting hit with a stun gun and slapped with a new charge instead.

According to the Massac County Sheriff's Department, Samuel Scott Stalions, 35, was being returned to the Massac County Jail by the Pope County Sheriff's Office after a court appearance on May 10.

Stalions, who was wearing jail-issued clothes and restraints, broke away from officers as they were removing him from the vehicle to go inside the detention center.

Investigators said Stalions ran from officers and was surrounded a few blocks from the detention center.

He was hit with a stun gun before officers were able to get him back into custody.

According to the sheriff's department, Stalions had just been given credit for time served during his appearance in Pope County. He was serving time on a 2016 conviction of trespass to property.

He was being returned to Massac County on a warrant for domestic battery.

Stalions now faces an additional charge of escape.

