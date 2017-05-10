Fishing for Friendship day in Jackson County

Folks in Jackson County, Illinois were at Bleyer Lake on Wednesday, May 10 for the annual "Fishing for Friendship" event.

For more than 30 years, the event has brought people together from all over the area with disabilities for a day of fishing, enjoying the sun, and reuniting with old friends.

"Well, we come to Bleyers lake, we've done it for 22 years now," Verna Webb said. "We brought about 90 people today, a small crowd. We come out here for a lot of reasons. The camaraderie of seeing all of our friends. Getting to catch one fish after the other, I've already caught one that was like that big."

Organizers say it's all thanks to the community that has kept Fishing for Friendship going for so long.

"Honestly, the Murphysboro community and the Carbondale community are awesome about coming together," Deb Hudson said. "I'd say that it's just a giving community. It's southern Illinois."

The lake was recently restocked with blue gill, so fishers were able to catch and release as many fish as they wanted.

