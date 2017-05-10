Frankfort, IL man arrested in connection to expressway shooting in October 2016

A Frankfort, Illinois man was arrested in connection to an expressway shooting on October 31, 2016.

Allante James Sewell, 23, was arrested and is in custody in the Will County Jail on unrelated charges. After his release, he will be transported to the DuPage County Jail to be arraigned on the aggravated discharge of a firearm felony charge.

At around 8:30 p.m. on October 31, 2016, Illinois State Police troopers were dispatched to a reported shooting on I-290 eastbound at North Avenue.

The victim told troopers he was going home on I-290 when a vehicle pulled up next the driver's side of his vehicle. The front seat passenger of the suspect vehicle allegedly rolled down the window and fired two rounds from a semi-automatic handgun at the victim.

Troopers say one bullet hit the driver's side door of the victim's vehicle. The second bullet was not found. The victim briefly followed the suspect and then pulled over and called 911.

According to ISP, a canvass of the area was conducted for evidence and one projectile was removed from the victim's vehicle.

Authorities later identified Sewell as the suspect.

On April 18, 2017, ISP investigators presented their findings to the DuPage County State's Attorney Office. State's Attorney Robert Berlin approved one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a class 1 felony.

A $50,000 warrant was issued for Sewell and he was arrested on May 9.

Anyone who may have witnessed an expressway shooting or has information on an expressway shooting is urged to contact ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.