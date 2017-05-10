6 Heartland fire departments to receive grant for new equipment

Six Heartland fire departments will receive a grant through FEMA to replace aging equipment.

The Assistance to Firefighters grant will replace aging Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus, or "air masks."

Those receiving the grant include Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, Gordonville, North County and Whitewater.

This investment by FEMA sends $844,910 of federal funds back into southeast Missouri to help area fire departments get the equipment needed to deliver quality services to our citizens as safely as possible for firefighters.

The participating departments will match 10 percent of the funds, or $844,910, divided proportionately based on the number of units each department receives. The departments will be able to buy a total of 157 identical SCBA units to be worn by firefighters.

