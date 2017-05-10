City of Cape Girardeau offers information on voter ID requirement changes in MO

The City of Cape Girardeau is offering information on the voter ID election requirement changes in Missouri.

Missouri's photo ID requirement for voting starts on June 1. You will be asked to show a photo ID before you vote in any election after this date.

Here's what you can do:

Show a government-issued photo ID - Driver's license, nondriver license, passport or military ID

- Driver's license, nondriver license, passport or military ID Sign the provided statement and show one of the following - Voter registration card; ID from a MO university, college, vocational or technical school; utility bill; bank statement; government check; paycheck; other government document showing your name and address

- Voter registration card; ID from a MO university, college, vocational or technical school; utility bill; bank statement; government check; paycheck; other government document showing your name and address Vote a provisional ballot. There are two ways your vote counts - If your signature matches the signature in the voter registry or if you come back to your polling place and show a photo ID

After June 1, if you want a photo ID to vote and don't have one, the Missouri Secretary of State's office will help you get a nondriver license for free. The city can help you get the documents you need at no cost to you.

You may need a copy of your certified birth certificate, certified marriage license, certified divorce decree, certified adoption papers or amended birth certificate, a court order that changed your name, a social security card that reflects your name, or naturalization papers that prove citizenship.

If you do not have a photo ID to vote, but already have the necessary documents to get a non-driver license and want one to vote, you can visit your local license office and request a non-driver license for voting purposes.

You can click here to find the nearest license office.

