UT Martin to hold Memorial Day commemoration ceremony

The University of Tennessee at Martin will observe Memorial Day with an annual commemoration ceremony beginning at 9 a.m., May 26.

It will be on the front lawn of the Hall-Moody Administration Building on University Street.

At 10:30 a.m., officials from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission will install UT Martin as a Tennessee Veterans Education Transition Support (VETS) Campus in the Boling University Center’s Duncan Ballroom.

Community members, veterans and visitors are invited to attend both events.

Brig. Gen. Tommy Baker, a 1995 UT Martin graduate, will serve as the featured speaker during the 2017 Memorial Day commemoration ceremony.

Baker is the assistant adjutant general of the U.S. Army, Tennessee National Guard, and assists the adjutant general with the training and supervision of 13,000 soldiers and airmen.

He has served as cavalry and armor officer, maintenance and logistics officer, and in various command and staff assignments within the Tennessee Army National Guard.

He received a commission from the Tennessee Military Academy in 1985 and completed a bachelor’s degree from UT Martin in 1995.

Baker later received a master’s degree from Touro University and graduated from the United States Army War College in 2011.

Baker served overseas in Kuwait in 2004 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom II and again in 2008 as commander of the 30th Combat Sustained Support Battalion in Iraq.

His awards include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Combat Action Badge.

In case of rain, the commemoration ceremony will be held in the UT Martin Student Life Center located at 199 Moody Avenue.

The “VETS Campus” title is a special designation given to those institutions that allocate resources to assist veterans with the transition from military service to college enrollment.

UT Martin will become one of 20 Tennessee institutions to hold this designation.

