UT Martin to hold Memorial Day commemoration ceremony

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson has been stripped of his office.
A Cape Girardeau police officer will start a new chapter in life. After eight years on the force, canine officer Reno is retiring.
Cape Girardeau's water park will kick off the summer season later in May. Cape Splash is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) urges grillers to be particularly mindful of cooking safety in the spring and summer months, when grilling fires most often occur.
Taylor Heil, a 2017 graduate of Carterville High School, has been awarded a $1000 scholarship from Mediacom Communications.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.
