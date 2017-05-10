IL developer pleads guilty to bank fraud in connection to Carbondale apartment complex

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson has been stripped of his office.
A Frankfort, Illinois man was arrested in connection to an expressway shooting on October 31, 2016.
The Missouri Senate gave approval this week to a measure that will allow Missourians the option of choosing a Real ID-complaint license.
Six Heartland fire departments will receive a grant through FEMA to replace aging equipment.
The missing teen was last seen at Graves County High School on May 9.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and GDOT commissioner Russell McMurry gave an update Wednesday morning on the progress of construction on I-85.
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
Orleans Parish Civil Court Judge Kern Reese has denied a request to block the removal of the P.G.T. Beauregard statue located near City Park.
Emergency crews broke a window to rescue the 3-year-old.
