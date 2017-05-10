Union Co. deputies citing drivers for going around Route 127 barricade

Route 127 is closed south of Alto Pass, Illinois but that hasn't stopped some people from going that way anyway.

Union County deputies say they've caught several people driving around the barricades and road closed signs and they've been writing $120 tickets to anyone they catch.

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to start work on the portion of the pavement that cracked and sunk due to the heavy rain.

On Thursday, May 10, IDOT crews will tear out a portion of the road, so it'll be impossible for you to get through. Until then, deputies say they'll be ready and willing to cite you for disobeying those road closed signs.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.