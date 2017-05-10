IL Route 127 near Alto Pass back open

Route 127 south of Alto Pass is back open.

It was closed for several weeks after a section of the pavement cracked and sunk due to the heavy rain in early May.

The road was barricaded for several weeks.

Union County deputies said they caught several people driving around the barricades and road closed signs. Those who got caught received $120 tickets.

