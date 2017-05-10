SIU trustees to choose new chancellor for SIU campus

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees will choose the next chancellor to lead the Carbondale campus during a board meeting on Wednesday, May 10.

That meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. in Edwardsville.

Four people are in the running for the job: J.S. (Jeff) Elwell, George W. Hynd, William Bradley Colwell, and Carl A. Pinker.

Another item on the agenda include the authorization of the loan of unrestricted funds between campuses and notice of the potential need to seek declaration of a short term fiscal emergency for the Carbondale campus for fiscal year 2018.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.