SIU trustees to choose new chancellor for SIU campus

Engineers with the Missouri Department of Transportation are inspecting the Mississippi River MO 51 Bridge (Chester Bridge) to determine if it is safe to reopen.
Engineers with the Missouri Department of Transportation are inspecting the Mississippi River MO 51 Bridge (Chester Bridge) to determine if it is safe to reopen.
Route 127 is closed south of Alto Pass, Illinois but that hasn't stopped some people from going that way anyway.
Route 127 is closed south of Alto Pass, Illinois but that hasn't stopped some people from going that way anyway.
The Mound City police chief is in jail on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery.
The Mound City police chief is in jail on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery.
A Cape Girardeau woman is shaken after a knock on her door led to a bullet through her wall. Break-ins happen from time to time in every community, but Sargent Rick Schmidt with The Cape Girardeau Police Department says this one is pretty unusual.
A Cape Girardeau woman is shaken after a knock on her door led to a bullet through her wall. Break-ins happen from time to time in every community, but Sargent Rick Schmidt with The Cape Girardeau Police Department says this one is pretty unusual.
More questions emerge at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff over the alleged retaliation of a doctor who once ran a pain management center at the hospital. Dr. Dale Klein claims he was punished for voicing his concerns.
More questions emerge at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff over the alleged retaliation of a doctor who once ran a pain management center at the hospital. Dr. Dale Klein claims he was punished for voicing his concerns.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.
The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.
Emergency crews broke a window to rescue the 3-year-old.
Emergency crews broke a window to rescue the 3-year-old.
United Airlines says it is investigating an allegation that its flight attendants would not allow a woman to use a restroom and told her to urinate in a cup.
United Airlines says it is investigating an allegation that its flight attendants would not allow a woman to use a restroom and told her to urinate in a cup.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.