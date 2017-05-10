SIU trustees table discussion on new chancellor for SIU campus

SIU in Carbondale will be without a chancellor for a while longer.

After a meeting Wednesday, May 10 in Edwardsville, Illinois school leaders did not make a decision as to who will takeover the vacant leadership role, and say the issue is being tabled for now.

The board will continue its search for candidates, they have chartered SIU President Randy Dunn to go back and review 3 candidates and interview an additional 2.

"The answer is as soon as possible, but you know by the time you get your trustees scheduled and work around 5 candidates schedules, this may take a bit, and I think instruction from the board is as soon as we can move forward to get it done, get it done," President Dunn said.

The board of trustees did pass a resolution to allow SIU Carbondale unrestricted funds from the SIU Edwardsville campus in amounts necessary.

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees was scheduled to choose the next chancellor to lead the Carbondale campus during a board meeting on Wednesday, May 10.

That meeting took place at 4:30 p.m. in Edwardsville.

Three people are in the running for the job: George W. Hynd, William Bradley Colwell, and Carl A. Pinker. J.S. (Jeff) Elwell, who was previously in the running, withdrew in April after he was appointed as president of Eastern New Mexico University.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.