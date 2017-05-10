SEMO's men's basketball team cannot take part in postseason play

Southeast Missouri State University's men's basketball team will not be eligible to participate in the postseason for the 2017-2018 school year.

That announcement is from SEMO's Director of Athletics, Brady Barke.

The NCAA released the most recent four-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores for all Division I institutions on May 10 and Barke said SEMO fell short of the NCAA's APR standards for the 2012-13 through 2015-16 academic years.

In addition to the ban from the 2017-18 post season, practice time for the team is restricted to 16 hours and five days per week during the season.

"The academic success of our student-athletes remains our top priority and we are committed to improving the academic success of our Men's Basketball program," said Barke. "We have developed a strong APR Improvement Plan designed to improve both the academic success of our student-athletes and enhance our ability to retain student-athletes at our institution."

According to Barke, student-athletes will have access to additional tutoring and academic support services through Southeast's Holcomb Success Center.

"Beginning this summer, we will introduce a summer bridge program for our incoming student-athletes to ensure they are able to successfully transition into our institution. This programming will continue throughout their time at our institution to better equip them for future success," said Barke. "We have also invested in a robust software package that improves communication and assists them with scheduling and balancing time demands."

In March, the university accepted the sanctions handed down by the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions in response to allegations of misconduct during the 2015-2016 academic year.

The infractions involved allegations of academic misconduct by former assistant men's basketball coach Jamie Rosser.

Rosser was accused of knowingly arranging for the receipt of fraudulent academic credit for a prospective student-athlete, providing false or misleading information during his interviews, and failure to cooperate with the institution and enforcement staff's investigation.

He was fired in November 2015.

As soon as Southeast learned about the possible infractions, the university launched its own investigation and self-report.

"Our institution is committed to fostering its culture of compliance, and the actions taken by Coach Ray and our compliance office reflects that commitment. We will not compromise our integrity as we strive for excellence both in the classroom and on the field," said Director of Athletics Brady Barke said. "I am proud of the way the situation was handled and believe our commitment to doing things the right way was reflected in our response."

The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions panel proposed the following penalties:

Public reprimand and censure of the University

A two-year extension of probation from the University's 2016 infractions case involving the women's basketball program, which will conclude on Feb. 11, 2019. The University's previous probation period was to conclude on Feb. 11, 2017.

A six-year show-cause period for the former coach from March 10, 2017, through March 9, 2023. Any NCAA school employing him in an athletically related role during that time can appear with him before a Committee on Infractions panel to determine if the former coach's athletically related duties should be limited.

A $5,000 fine (self-imposed by the University).

