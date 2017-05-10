Illinois Senate panel endorses abortion protections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois senators have advanced a proposal that would ensure abortion remains legal in Illinois and expand coverage for state workers and Medicaid recipients.

The Senate Human Services Committee endorsed the measure Tuesday 6-4 along party lines. It passed the House last month and now heads to the Senate floor.

The plan would allow state employee health insurance and Medicaid funds to cover abortions. It would also strike statutory language expressing the state's intent to criminalize the procedure if the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion is ever overturned.

Proponents say that language poses a threat because President Donald Trump has said he will appoint Supreme Court justices who oppose the landmark ruling.

Opponents say putting taxpayer dollars toward the procedure is wrong.

The bill is HB40.

