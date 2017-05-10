Illinois Senate panel endorses abortion protections

A Paducah, Kentucky woman was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle DUI crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Wednesday, May 10.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Missouri senators have voted to give residents a choice to get a driver's license that would allow them to board planes and enter military sites.
Officials say police in Tennessee and Kentucky are partnering this month to look for impaired drivers near the state line.
In the mood for some music. Let's check the country music scene from this week 22 years ago.
