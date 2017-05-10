Lackey strikes out 10, Cubs beat Rockies 8-1 for DH split - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lackey strikes out 10, Cubs beat Rockies 8-1 for DH split

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) - John Lackey struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings and added an RBI single, helping the Chicago Cubs stop a four-game skid by beating the Colorado Rockies 8-1 on Tuesday for a day-night doubleheader split.

Chicago gave Lackey plenty of cushion with a five-run second inning. Javier Baez added a two-run homer in the eighth and Kris Bryant a solo shot in the ninth.

Lackey (3-3) allowed just four singles, a sharp contrast to his previous start at Coors Field, when he surrendered 10 runs on June 8, 2015.

In the first game, the Rockies cruised past Jake Arrieta in a 10-4 win.

Kyle Freeland (3-2) had one bad stretch in the nightcap. He allowed five runs, three earned, and four hits - all in a second inning that was compounded by two errors. The rookie left-hander finished with four walks and six strikeouts over six innings.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly