May 11 celebrity birthdays

He was a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Auburn. The Panthers selected him with the top pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and four years later he was named League MVP. Cam Newton is 28 today.

He's an NFL wide receiver who was a first-round draft pick by the Eagles in the 2009 Draft. Before that, he was a college star for the University of Missouri. Jeremy Maclin is 29 today.

You know him best for his role as super spy Michael Weston on the USA series Burn Notice. Jeffrey Donovan is 49 today.

He provided the vocals on The Animals hit "The House of the Rising Sun". After leaving that group he worked with the funk band War. Eric Burdon is 76 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.