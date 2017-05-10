Five things you need to know on 5/10

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson now faces two civil lawsuits involving the same allegations that led the state to charge him with several crimes back in March.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department want's to warn people of a potential scam. Officials with the fire department said a man called a woman about a week ago asking for donations to buy a fire jacket.
More questions emerge at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff over the alleged retaliation of a doctor who once ran a pain management center at the hospital. Dr. Dale Klein claims he was punished for voicing his concerns.
On Tuesday, May 9, President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. After this action was taken the following statements were released by IL U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL).
Click it or ticket. You've heard it before. Now, the City of Carbondale Police Department is partnering with IDOT to make sure you buckle up when you drive.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
