Five things you need to know on 5/10

It's Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be another warm day across the Heartland. It will be mostly sunny and hot at times, with temps in the upper 80s in some areas. It will be a bit breezy at times with wind gusts of up to 10-15 mph. There is a small chance for a shower or two later tonight, but nothing widespread. A LOOK AHEAD: The chance for rain moves into the Heartland tomorrow with some thunderstorms possible.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather Forecast.

Making headlines:

Missing juvenile out of Graves Co., KY: A juvenile is missing out of Mayfield, Kentucky and deputies said they are concerned for her safety. The juvenile is entrusted to the care of group home. Officials said the child left the residence on a school bus headed for Graves County High School around 7:15 a.m. and never came home.

Poplar Bluff VA whistleblower to be terminated Friday, rally planned: A doctor who believes that veterans are not getting the care and treatment they deserve at John J Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is set to be officially terminated Friday, and veterans plan to march in protest.

HAPPENING TODAY: President Donald Trump will meet with Vladimir Putin's top diplomat at the White House, officials say, marking the highest level, face-to-face contact with Russia of the American leader's young presidency.

President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey: President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey yesterday, dramatically ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an FBI investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's meddling in the election that sent him to the White House.

Mississippi County, MO sheriff faces two civil lawsuits: Attorney General Josh Hawley has asked a court to remove Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson who faces two civil lawsuit after the death of a Mississippi County Jail inmate.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.