'Day at the Ballpark' tickets on sale at Three Rivers College

Tickets are now on sale for Three Rivers College's second annual "Day at the Ballpark" event.

It'll be held at the Cardinals baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 29, at 6:15 pm.

Tickets are $25 for regular seating. Limited quantities of tickets in the luxury box are also available. Those tickets include food and drink, and run about $250 each.

The Three Rivers choir will sing "Take me out to the Ballgame" during the 7th inning stretch.

Bus transportation to the stadium is available for $15 a person and will leave from the Bess Activity Center on Three Rivers College's Poplar Bluff campus.

The game also features a promotion by the Cardinals where 30,000 fans ages 16 and over will go home with a replica 1919 Cardinals jersey.

After the game, there will be a special fireworks display.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Three Rivers Endowment Trust Annual Fund which helps make a difference in the lives of Three Rivers College students.

Tickets are available at Poplar Bluff Realty at 1800 N. Westwood in Poplar Bluff, by contacting Edie Dilbeck at edilbeck@trcc.edu or 573-840-9688. You can also contact Michelle Reynolds at michellereynolds@trcc.edu or 573-840-9077.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.