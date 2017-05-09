Heartland sports scores from Tuesday 5/9 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Tuesday 5/9

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland sports scores from 5/9.

MLB

St. Louis-6
Miami-5

NCAA Baseball

Memphis-7
UT Martin-6

H.S. Baseball

Ste. Genevieve-6
Cape Central-9

Chaffee-2
Notre Dame-13

East Prairie-11
Chaffee-5

Amateur Baseball

Southern Illinois-8
Evansville-7

H.S. Soccer (Girls)

Liberty Mtn. View-0
Poplar Bluff-7
**Shelbey Johnson 6 goals**

H.S.Tennis

Poplar Bluff-5
Cape Central-0

