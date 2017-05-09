Potential phone scam claims to be from Cape Girardeau Fire Depar - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Potential phone scam claims to be from Cape Girardeau Fire Department

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department want's to warn people of a potential scam. 

Officials with the fire department said a man called a woman about a week ago asking for donations to buy a fire jacket.

The fire department it is not asking for money in person or by phone. 

If you get a call like this, the fire department said you should call them first at 573-339-6330 before you hand over any money or personal information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Potential phone scam claims to be from Cape Girardeau Fire Department

    Potential phone scam claims to be from Cape Girardeau Fire Department

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-05-10 02:54:18 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Fire Department want's to warn people of a potential scam.  Officials with the fire department said a man called a woman about a week ago asking for donations to buy a fire jacket. 

    The Cape Girardeau Fire Department want's to warn people of a potential scam.  Officials with the fire department said a man called a woman about a week ago asking for donations to buy a fire jacket. 

  • Poplar Bluff VA whistleblower to be terminated Friday, rally planned

    Poplar Bluff VA whistleblower to be terminated Friday, rally planned

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-05-09 23:56:09 GMT
    Source: Dr. Dale KleinSource: Dr. Dale Klein

    More questions emerge at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff over the alleged retaliation of a doctor who once ran a pain management center at the hospital. Dr. Dale Klein claims he was punished for voicing his concerns. 

    More questions emerge at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff over the alleged retaliation of a doctor who once ran a pain management center at the hospital. Dr. Dale Klein claims he was punished for voicing his concerns. 

  • Statements from IL Senators on firing of FBI Director Comey

    Statements from IL Senators on firing of FBI Director Comey

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-05-10 02:19:36 GMT
    (Source: Wikimedia Commons)(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

    On Tuesday, May 9, President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. After this action was taken the following statements were released by IL U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL).  

    On Tuesday, May 9, President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. After this action was taken the following statements were released by IL U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL).  

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • MTV star Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin dies at 45

    MTV star Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin dies at 45

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:23:40 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:27:48 GMT
    He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big." (Source: AP Photo/Stephen Chernin)He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big." (Source: AP Photo/Stephen Chernin)

    He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."

    He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."

Powered by Frankly