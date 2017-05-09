Potential phone scam claims to be from Cape Girardeau Fire Department

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department want's to warn people of a potential scam.

Officials with the fire department said a man called a woman about a week ago asking for donations to buy a fire jacket.

The fire department it is not asking for money in person or by phone.

If you get a call like this, the fire department said you should call them first at 573-339-6330 before you hand over any money or personal information.

