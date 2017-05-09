Fowler's RBI single in 9th helps Cards rally past Miami 6-5

By STEVEN WINE

MIAMI (AP) - Pinch hitter Dexter Fowler singled home the tiebreaking run with one out in the ninth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied from a late four-run deficit for their fifth consecutive victory by beating the Miami Marlins 6-5 Tuesday.

The game was tied when Magneuris Sierra reached on an infield single with one out in the ninth and continued to second on an errant throw to first by A.J. Ramos (1-2). Fowler, held out of the starting lineup for the previous five games because of a sore shoulder, followed with a sharp single to right field, and the speedy Sierra slid home ahead of Giancarlo Stanton's throw.

St. Louis overcame a 5-1 deficit with four runs against Kyle Barraclough in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Matt Adams had an RBI single, and Jedd Gyorko's two-run single off Brad Ziegler tied the game.

Trevor Rosenthal (1-1) pitched around a leadoff walk in the eighth. Seung Hwan Oh pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save.

