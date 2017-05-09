Fowler's RBI single in 9th helps Cards rally past Miami 6-5

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
Heartland sports scores from 5/9. MLB St. Louis-6 Miami-5 H.S. Baseball Ste. Genevieve-6 Cape Central-9 Chaffee-2 Notre Dame-13 East Prairie-11 Chaffee-5 Amateur Baseball Southern Illinois-8 Evansville-7 H.S. Soccer (Girls) Liberty Mtn. View-0 Poplar Bluff-7 **Shelbey Johnson 6 goals** H.S.Tennis Poplar Bluff-5 Cape Central-0
Pinch hitter Dexter Fowler singled home the tiebreaking run with one out in the ninth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied from a late four-run deficit for their fifth consecutive victory by beating the...
A hero dog saved everybody in a hiking group from a bear.
It's official: Murray State University will not be joining the Missouri Valley Conference.
