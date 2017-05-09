Statements from IL Senators on firing of FBI Director Comey

On Tuesday, May 9, President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. After this action was taken the following statements were released by IL U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL).

U.S. Senator Durbin released the his statement after the announcement made by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer that FBI Director James Comey had been terminated.

“The termination and removal of James Comey as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation raises the critical question as to whether the FBI investigation of Russian interference in the last presidential campaign will continue and as to whether the investigation of any collusion or involvement by the Trump campaign will also be investigated by the FBI. Any attempt to stop or undermine this FBI investigation would raise grave constitutional issues. Under these circumstances, I renew my call for an independent counsel and a special commission to fully investigate the Russian interference. We await clarification by the White House as soon as possible as to whether this investigation will continue and whether it will have a credible leader so that we know it will have a just outcome.”

Senator Duckworth restated an earlier call for an independent investigation into the Trump administration’s ties to Russia:

“The President’s actions transcend any one individual and raise significant concerns over the basic rule of law, especially if they are intended to dissuade criminal investigators from digging too deep into Trump Administration officials and associates – or even the President himself. If any doubts remained about the need for a transparent, impartial and independent investigation into the Trump Administration, the firing of Director Comey surely eliminates them.

The release out of Washington D.C. goes on to say "It is not clear why Attorney General Sessions, who previously claimed he would recuse himself from all Russia-related matters, was involved in firing the law enforcement official leading the Russia investigation. There are simply too many questions raised by tonight’s actions, and the American people deserve nothing less than answers from an independent investigator."

