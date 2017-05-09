Click it or ticket; Carbondale Police partner with IDOT

Click it or ticket. You've heard it before. Now, the City of Carbondale Police Department is partnering with IDOT to make sure you buckle up when you drive.

It's part of a national seat-belt enforcement campaign taking place from May 22 to June 4.

Officials like Carbondale Police Department Sargent Amber Ronketto said it's all about keeping people informed on what happens when you don't wear your seat belt.

"This is a campaign that is specifically designed to keep people safe and alive, so we just arent out there trying to give tickets for the money or the numbers or anything like that, its an education campaign, we want people to be aware of the dangers of not wearing your seatbelt," Ronketto said.

Almost half of all people killed in car crashes in 2015 were not wearing a seat belt.

