Resource Center opening for flood victims in Ellington, MO

Help for those impacted by recent storms and flooding will continue to be given by The American Red Cross in coordination along with many local and state partners.

A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will open in Ellington Wednesday, May 10. The Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Ellington MARC will be held at Ellington City Hall, 100 Tubbs Ave., in Ellington, Missouri.

Representatives from more than 20 agencies and organizations including Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul and multiple state agencies will be present.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet with with case workers who will help identify potential resources to aid in their recovery.

Food, water and cleaning supplies will be available.

Visitors should bring a utility bill, driver’s license or other document showing they live in the flood-affected home.

For general information: Peggy Barnhart at (314) 422-0217.

