Discovery Camp returning to Rend Lake College

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
INA, IL (KFVS) -

The fifth annual Discovery Camp will return at Rend Lake College on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21.

The event is open to students between 7-12th grades to explore a number of health care careers.

Students will participate in interactive sessions and fun activities for several health care programs. 

The event will include a free lunch as well as a 2017 Discovery Camp T-shirt.

Applications and more information will be provided to students in local schools, and will also be available by contacting Rend Lake College's Community and Corporate Education Division at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1714 or commcorped@rlc.edu. 

