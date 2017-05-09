Discovery Camp returning to Rend Lake College

The fifth annual Discovery Camp will return at Rend Lake College on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21.

The event is open to students between 7-12th grades to explore a number of health care careers.

Students will participate in interactive sessions and fun activities for several health care programs.

The event will include a free lunch as well as a 2017 Discovery Camp T-shirt.

Applications and more information will be provided to students in local schools, and will also be available by contacting Rend Lake College's Community and Corporate Education Division at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1714 or commcorped@rlc.edu.

