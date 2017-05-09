MISSING: Graves County Sheriff's Department is searching for missing juvenile

A juvenile is missing out of Mayfield, Kentucky and deputies said they are concerned for her safety.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said on April, 9, a deputy responded to a residence on the west side of Mayfield, Ky city limits in reference to a missing juvenile.

The juvenile is entrusted to the care of group home. Officials said the child left the residence on a school bus headed for Graves County High School around 7:15 a.m.

She never returned from Graves County High School.

Deputies later received information that the child may have been picked up from school by an unknown person and was headed to Louisville, Ky.

The child is Samantha Rowland of Mayfield, Ky. She is described as 5’4”, heavy set, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Rowland was last seen wearing a red shirt, dark blue denim pants and black Tom’s shoes.

Deputies are concerned for the child’s safety and are asking that anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the child, to give them a call.

