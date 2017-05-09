MISSING: Graves County Sheriff's Department is searching for missing juvenile

More questions emerge at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff over the alleged retaliation of a doctor who once ran a pain management center at the hospital. Dr. Dale Klein claims he was punished for voicing his concerns.
On Tuesday, May 9, President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. After this action was taken the following statements were released by IL U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL).
Click it or ticket. You've heard it before. Now, the City of Carbondale Police Department is partnering with IDOT to make sure you buckle up when you drive.
Help for those impacted by recent storms and flooding will continue to be given by The American Red Cross in coordination along with many local and state partners. A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will open in Ellington Wednesday, May 10.
Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said on April, 9, a deputy responded to a residence on the west side of Mayfield, Kentucky city limits in reference to a missing juvenile.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a 66-year-old man who died from a shooting in the I'On community in Mount Pleasant.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
