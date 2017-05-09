Kentucky corrections commissioner resigns

The commissioner of Kentucky's prison system has resigned.
Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson now faces two civil lawsuits involving the same allegations that led the state to charge him with several crimes back in March.
A Cape Girardeau woman is shaken after a knock on her door led to a bullet through her wall. Break-ins happen from time to time in every community, but Sargent Rick Schmidt with The Cape Girardeau Police Department says this one is pretty unusual.
The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is working with state, local, faith-based and volunteer agencies to provide one-stop shops to help families impacted by flooding.
Nearly 4,000 pounds of food has been collected for flood victims.
