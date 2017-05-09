CAPE PD: Man shoots into woman's house during attempted break-in

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson now faces two civil lawsuits involving the same allegations that led the state to charge him with several crimes back in March.
A Cape Girardeau woman is shaken after a knock on her door led to a bullet through her wall. Break-ins happen from time to time in every community, but Sargent Rick Schmidt with The Cape Girardeau Police Department says this one is pretty unusual.
The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is working with state, local, faith-based and volunteer agencies to provide one-stop shops to help families impacted by flooding.
Nearly 4,000 pounds of food has been collected for flood victims.
The Mound City police chief is in jail on suspicion of domestic battery.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up on all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old. Kerry Robinson and her daughter's 'Salon Talk' video went viral over the weekend.
