Mail carrier saved man trapped under a tree outside of Dexter, MO

She was going about her day when she heard someone screaming in the distance. The sound of a chainsaw came next.

It sounds like something out of a horror movie but this story features an unlikely hero that may have saved the day.

Mail carrier Darla Akridge from Campbell Missouri said she was on her mail route just outside of Dexter when all of this happened.

Akridge said she has over 20 years of mail carrying experience. Today at 18049 Thomas Drive she went above and beyond her normal duties.

She ran over to the area in the woods where the screaming could be heard and found someone trapped under a tree.

While trapped, the person was also trying to cut the tree to get loose using the chainsaw.

Akridge said she called 911 and got medical personnel on the way. She stayed with trapped man until officials arrived.

The incident happened around 9:20 a.m.

Stoddard County EMS said they were involved with an incident today in which a patient was found with a tree on top of them.

The patient was flown to a trauma center.

