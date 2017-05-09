What's up Wibbs: the No Poo Method

Have you ever heard of the 'No Poo method?' It has nothing to do with what you're probably thinking about.

'No poo' basically stands for no shampoo, at least not in the traditional sense.

It's a hair trend that many experts believe can make your hair more healthy and shiny.

The no - poo movement started with curly haired girls, but now even those with straight hair are joining in and seeing the benefits.

And, the new movement is particularly beneficial for those with dry hair.

So, what's it all about?

People are basically avoiding putting sulfates in their hair. Sulfates are the salts that give shampoo the suds. They can dry out the hair and, in some cases, can irritate the scalp.

Hair stylist Kara Keys said she made the switch a couple years ago and has never looked back.

"People with curly hair are going to have better curls and their hair is going to be shinier. And even people with straight hair just nicer hair, in general, it's not being dried out by all those sulfates," said Keys.

She said that since she made the switch, she doesn't have to wash her hair as often.

"I've been able to personally get several days because my scalp is not as irritated and I don't feel like I have to wash my hair as often," said Keys.

And, if you color your hair, the no-poo method could be a game changer for you.

"This is the best thing you can use on your color treated hair because it's not stripping the color out every time you are using them," said Keys.

So, if you're interested in taking part in the 'no-poo' movement, grab your shampoo bottle and check for these ingredients: sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate.

If you want to try it, just look for a bottle that does not list those ingredients. Several companies have sulfate-free shampoo. That includes Aveeno, L'Oreal, and Organix.

Keys said the sulfate-free shampoos feel a lot like conditioner. You will have to use a little more friction when you rub it on your scalp to really get it clean.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.