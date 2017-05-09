Man dies after driving into water covered roadway in Saline County, IL

A resident of Saline County,Illinois has died after driving into a roadway covered with water on Tuesday, May 9.

The Saline County Dispatch received a call reporting a truck in the water of Ingram Hill Road at 12:59 p.m.

Deputies, EMS and the Harrisburg Fire Department responded to the location. The fire department recovered the man and the Saline County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Names in this incident have not been released.

