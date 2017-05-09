$1.5 million worth of heroin found on tractor trailer in Lyon County

A large amount of heroin was found after Kentucky State Police Troopers with Post 1 stopped a tractor trailer on Interstate 24 in Lyon County.
The Mound City police chief is in jail on suspicion of domestic battery.
Here's your guide to where you can score a free or nearly free kids meal in the Heartland.
Six veterans were presented with Quilts of Valor at the VFW in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, May 9.
The first ever meeting of the Human Trafficking Task Force will take place on Wednesday, May 10. Attorney General Josh Hawley will hold the meeting in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.
An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.
