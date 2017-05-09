$1.5 million worth of heroin found on tractor trailer in Lyon Co - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

$1.5 million worth of heroin found on tractor trailer in Lyon County

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Kentucky State Police) (Source: Kentucky State Police)
Alberto Leal-Martinez (Source: Kentucky State Police) Alberto Leal-Martinez (Source: Kentucky State Police)
Roberto Orozco (Source: Kentucky State Police) Roberto Orozco (Source: Kentucky State Police)
LYON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A large amount of heroin was found after Kentucky State Police Troopers with Post 1 stopped a tractor trailer on Interstate 24 in Lyon County, Ky.

On Monday, May 8 at 7:22 p.m. KSP Troopers stopped the vehicle for commercial vehicle inspection purposes. 

A small amount of heroin was located on one of two occupants of the vehicle during the stop.

After searching the vehicle further, troopers found 33 pounds of heroin. The heroin has an estimated street value of $1.5 million.

The driver, Roberto Orozco, 29, of West Valley, Utah was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin a class B felony. 

He was lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.

The passenger, Alberto Leal-Martinez, 50, of Magna, Utah, was arrested and charged with the same charge and was also lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.

The investigation is continuing by Trooper T. J. Williams and Trooper Lewie Dodd. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  18-year-old says he helped girl kill herself, filmed it

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:57 AM EDT
    Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl's body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.

  Woman thrown in pool says, 'Nobody should have to go through that'

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 1:16 AM EDT
    Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music. 

  Tunnel with nuclear waste collapses in Washington state

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:34 PM EDT
    An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.

