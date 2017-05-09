First Human Trafficking Task Force meeting to be in Jefferson City, MO

The first ever meeting of the Human Trafficking Task Force will take place on Wednesday, May 10.

Attorney General Josh Hawley will hold the meeting in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Hawley will provide an overview of the next initiative for the task force that he is set to announce in June.

“I am looking forward to having this distinguished group of people in one room to discuss how we can combat the evil that is modern-day slavery,” Hawley said. “This epidemic touches almost every community in Missouri. And it will take every Missourian to eradicate it. This meeting is the beginning.”

The meeting will be inside the Missouri Attorney General’s Office at 207 West High Street in Jefferson City, Mo from 2:30-3:00 p.m.

