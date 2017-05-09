First Human Trafficking Task Force meeting to be in Jefferson Ci - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Human Trafficking Task Force meeting to be in Jefferson City, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

The first ever meeting of the Human Trafficking Task Force will take place on Wednesday, May 10.

Attorney General Josh Hawley will hold the meeting in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Hawley will provide an overview of the next initiative for the task force that he is set to announce in June.

“I am looking forward to having this distinguished group of people in one room to discuss how we can combat the evil that is modern-day slavery,” Hawley said. “This epidemic touches almost every community in Missouri. And it will take every Missourian to eradicate it. This meeting is the beginning.”

The meeting will be inside the Missouri Attorney General’s Office at 207 West High Street in Jefferson City, Mo from 2:30-3:00 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 18-year-old says he helped girl kill herself, filmed it

    18-year-old says he helped girl kill herself, filmed it

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:57 AM EDT2017-05-09 10:57:35 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:57 AM EDT2017-05-09 10:57:35 GMT

    Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.

    Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.

  • Woman thrown in pool says, 'Nobody should have to go through that'

    Woman thrown in pool says, 'Nobody should have to go through that'

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 1:16 AM EDT2017-05-09 05:16:56 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-05-09 17:39:52 GMT

    Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music. 

    Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music. 

  • Tunnel with nuclear waste collapses in Washington state

    Tunnel with nuclear waste collapses in Washington state

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-05-09 20:34:36 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-05-09 20:34:36 GMT

    An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.

    An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly