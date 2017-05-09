Mound City, IL police chief released from jail following domestic battery charge

Authorities are on the scene of an off-campus shooting on North Henderson in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, May 11.
Authorities are on the scene of an off-campus shooting on North Henderson in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, May 11.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and his involvement in the death of the inmate on May 5.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and his involvement in the death of the inmate on May 5.
The Mound City police chief is in jail on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery.
The Mound City police chief is in jail on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery.
Two people were arrested by Murray police on Thrusday after an apparent assault.
Two people were arrested by Murray police on Thrusday after an apparent assault.
Kentucky State Police announced new hiring guidelines for state troopers.
Kentucky State Police announced new hiring guidelines for state troopers.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.