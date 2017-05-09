Mound City, IL police chief behind bars, accused of domestic battery

This is an image of Jimmy Page taken during an interview with him in 2016. (Source: KFVS)

The Mound City police chief is in jail on suspicion of domestic battery.

According to Union County State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds, Jimmy Page was arrested by troopers with the Illinois State Police on Monday, May 8.

The alleged offense happened in rural Union County and a report was made alleging domestic battery involving a family member.

Troopers arrested Page shortly thereafter at his home.

He is being held in the Jackson County Jail which is where all Union County inmates are held. Page is being held without bond for 48 hours.

Edmonds said he has a copy of the arrest report and that report is currently under review.

Bond in the case will be set on Wednesday, May 10.

According to Mound City Mayor Allison Madison, there is no standing police chief in place until everything is resolved.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.