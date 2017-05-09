Mound City, IL police chief behind bars, accused of domestic bat - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mound City, IL police chief behind bars, accused of domestic battery

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Written by Brittany Jacob, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
This is an image of Jimmy Page taken during an interview with him in 2016. (Source: KFVS) This is an image of Jimmy Page taken during an interview with him in 2016. (Source: KFVS)
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Mound City police chief is in jail on suspicion of domestic battery.

According to Union County State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds, Jimmy Page was arrested by troopers with the Illinois State Police on Monday, May 8.

The alleged offense happened in rural Union County and a report was made alleging domestic battery involving a family member.

Troopers arrested Page shortly thereafter at his home.

He is being held in the Jackson County Jail which is where all Union County inmates are held. Page is being held without bond for 48 hours.

Edmonds said he has a copy of the arrest report and that report is currently under review.

Bond in the case will be set on Wednesday, May 10.

According to Mound City Mayor Allison Madison, there is no standing police chief in place until everything is resolved.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 18-year-old says he helped girl kill herself, filmed it

    18-year-old says he helped girl kill herself, filmed it

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:57 AM EDT2017-05-09 10:57:35 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:57 AM EDT2017-05-09 10:57:35 GMT

    Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.

    Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.

  • Woman thrown in pool says, 'Nobody should have to go through that'

    Woman thrown in pool says, 'Nobody should have to go through that'

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 1:16 AM EDT2017-05-09 05:16:56 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-05-09 17:39:52 GMT

    Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music. 

    Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music. 

  • Tunnel with nuclear waste collapses in Washington state

    Tunnel with nuclear waste collapses in Washington state

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-05-09 20:34:36 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-05-09 20:34:36 GMT

    An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.

    An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly