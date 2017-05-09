Mound City, IL city council to discuss future plans after police chief arrested

This is an image of Jimmy Page taken during an interview with him in 2016. (Source: KFVS)

The Mound City, Illinois city council will meet on Tuesday evening, May 16 to discuss what happens next after the police chief was arrested.

The mayor said the top of agenda is the future and what the best decision for the community will be.

"We will try to get this resolved in a timely manner and hopefully it will be tonight and maybe tomorrow we will have a definite answer as to what our decision was," Mayor Allison Madison said. "But right now, I just want the people of the city to know I am working very hard on resolving this."

According to Madison, Page was suspended without pay until further notice.

Because there is no acting police chief, a lieutenant has stepped up to help out with work and responsibilities in the meantime.

According to Union County State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds, Police Chief Jimmy Page was arrested by troopers with the Illinois State Police on Monday, May 8.

The alleged offense happened in rural Union County and a report was made alleging domestic battery involving a family member.

Troopers arrested Page shortly thereafter at his home.

Court records show Page faces three counts of domestic battery causing bodily harm.

He later bonded out of jail.

