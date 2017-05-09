Six veterans receive Quilts of Valor in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Six veterans receive Quilts of Valor in Cape Girardeau

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Six veterans were presented with Quilts of Valor at the VFW in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, May 9.

What is a Quilt of Valor? According to organizers, the homemade wartime quilts serve as a tangible reminder of the appreciation and gratitude of Americans for their service to the country.

The quilt is a lap-sized quilt made by a quilt-topper of quality fabrics and beautifully quilted by a longarmer, according to a release from the organization.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation was established in 2003 by a Blue Star mom who wanted to make sure her son and his fellow warriors were welcomed home with love and gratitude.

Here's a little information that the veterans hear when they are awarded their Quilt of Valor:

Your Quilt of Valor is the highest award that we, as civilians, can bestow upon you. We want you to keep this quilt with you as a tangible reminder that there are thousands of women and men across this land that are forever in your debt. All Quilts of Valor awarded have a QOV label on the back of the quilt. We hope that this quilt will become your legacy, to be passed down to those future generations in your family, so they will know of your sacrifice to defend and keep not only their country free, but the freedom of others around the world.

