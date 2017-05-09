After school violin program opens doors for Cairo students

Nearly 4,000 pounds of food has been collected for flood victims.
The Mound City police chief is in jail on suspicion of domestic battery.
It's easy to cast Cairo, IL as a place where prosperity and opportunity don't exist. But there are good things happening there, sometimes right under your chin.
She was going about her day when she heard someone screaming in the distance. The sound of a chainsaw came next. It sounds like something out of a horror movie but this story has an unlikely hero that may have saved the day.
Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson now faces two civil lawsuits involving the same allegations that led the state to charge him with several crimes back in March.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
