Missouri Valley Conference invites Valpo to join the league

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
It's official: Murray State University will not be joining the Missouri Valley Conference.
It's official: Murray State University will not be joining the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Missouri Valley Conference has invited Valparaiso to join the league, replacing Wichita State.
The Missouri Valley Conference has invited Valparaiso to join the league, replacing Wichita State.
Former LSU and NBA star Shaquille O’Neal seems serious about being a sheriff.
Former LSU and NBA star Shaquille O’Neal seems serious about being a sheriff.