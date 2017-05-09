Kentucky Lake to rise 5 feet

Kentucky Lake is on the rise. And it's all an effort to reduce the flood crests on the lower Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.

According to the Tennessee Valley Authority, the releases out of Kentucky Dam will be reduced which will, in turn, cause the lake elevation to rise.

The TVA said the lake is already above the summer pool level of 359 feet.

The TVA anticipates the lake will reach 364 feet by the end of the week of May 8.

Those that have equipment or property on the lake are encouraged to take action.

