Kentucky Lake to rise 5 feet

Crews with U.S. Forest Service have completed assessments at all but about 10 percent of trails and roads in the Shawnee and Mark Twain National Forests after heavy rain and flooding.
Kentucky Lake is on the rise in an effort to reduce the flood crests on the lower Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.
Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson now faces two civil lawsuits involving the same allegations that led the state to charge him with several crimes back in March.
An early morning traffic stop in McCracken County leads to an early morning wake-up call for members of the Paducah Police Department's Bomb Squad.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month-old who was taken by her non-custodial father.
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.
