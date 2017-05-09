WATCH LIVE: AG to hold press conference on investigation into Mississippi Co., MO sheriff

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and his involvement in the death of the inmate on May 5.

Desktop users can watch the press conference in the video player at the top of this story. Mobile users, click here to watch live.

Hutcheson was suspended from his duties and ordered to turn in his service weapon. He can no longer conduct any law enforcement business.

He was served with those orders on Wednesday, May 10. Judge William Syler signed the emergency order after Attorney General Josh Hawley requested Hutcheson be removed from office on Tuesday, May 9.

According to court documents, as a result of what's known as a 'preliminary order in quo warranto' Hutcheson cannot enter the offices of the sheriff's department or conduct any business with the office. During a press conference on Wednesday, Hutcheson called the motion an "extraordinary action." He said his office has not brought this type of motion against a law enforcement official in nearly two decades.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker will now serve as the sheriff.

Mississippi County Prosecutor Darren Cann said with all the accusations against Hutcheson and his removal as sheriff, all of his cases involving Hutcheson are in jeopardy.

"I'm going to have to review every single one of them. Some of them – it's unavoidable – they will probably have to be dismissed, but we're reviewing those case by case," Cann said.

According to the Mississippi County Clerk's Office, Hutcheson was first hired at the sheriff's office on July 6, 2008.

According to the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department, he became jail administrator on February 6, 2014.

In a statement made on Tuesday, May 9, Attorney General Josh Hawley, asked the court to issue an emergency order to remove Hutcheson after the recent death of a Mississippi County Jail inmate.

Hawley said his office is investigating what happened at the jail on Friday, May 6 leading to the death of Tory D. Sanders.

According to Hawley, there were two altercations in the jail. The first happened around 5 p.m. The second fight, which happened around 7 p.m., was directed by Hutcheson, according to Hawley.

It's not clear yet what happened leading up to the altercations, but investigators confirmed that Sanders was taken into custody on Friday morning. Hawley said jailers tried to calm Sanders during the initial confrontation.

Hawley also confirmed that a stun-gun was involved in the altercation that happened shortly before Sanders died, but could not comment on how many times the stun gun was used nor how many deputies were involved in the altercation.

“The judge’s order last night will prevent Cory Hutcheson from interfering in our investigation into Friday’s events and death at the Mississippi County jail," said Hawley. "And it will prevent him from any further abuse of his office. We have launched a full investigation that is ongoing.”

During the press conference, Hawley had a message for Sanders family: "I am deeply sorry for your loss. I pledge to you that my office will bring the full force of the law to see that justice is done in this case.

Hawley said he has notified both the Department of Justice and the FBI about the ongoing investigation. Sanders is black and Hawley said that the Department of Justice will investigate whether or not there was any sort of civil rights violation.

A representative from the Sanders family released a statement:

"We want answers, we won’t stop until we get answers. We want to find out what happened to my brother. We want justice”

KFVS received a press release from Jefferson City, Missouri on May 9 with the following statement:

"This afternoon I have asked a court to remove Cory Hutcheson from his position as sheriff of Mississippi County. My office has already charged Hutcheson with robbery, assault and illegal surveillance. And on Friday, an inmate at the Mississippi County jail died following an altercation in which Hutcheson participated—despite the fact Hutcheson’s license as sheriff has been suspended. As soon as I learned of this death, I directed my office to open a full investigation, which is now underway. In the meantime, we are asking the court to strip Hutcheson of his office of sheriff and prevent him from interfering in any way with our investigation and other law enforcement efforts. The people of Mississippi County, and Missouri, deserve honest law enforcement officials. My office is committed to conducting a vigorous and impartial investigation to ensure the rule of law is upheld." -Attorney General Hawley said.

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson also faces two federal civil lawsuits involving the same allegations that led the state to charge him with several crimes back in March. Those lawsuits were filed on Tuesday, May 9.

According to Cape Girardeau attorney Curt Poore, the cases filed in federal court seek injunctive relief and money damages against Hutcheson, accusing him of violating the civil rights of seven people in total.

The first case lists the plaintiffs as five members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

It alleges Hutcheson used a company called Securus Technologies to "ping" the cell phones of all five plaintiffs on specific dates in 2014.

According to the documents, Hutcheson "is believed to have unlawfully 'pinged' the cell phones of Plaintiffs on other occasions."

Securus is a company that provides call management and other services to law enforcement agencies. In order to "ping" a phone, the document reads, "a law enforcement officer provides Securus with an individual's cell phone number and other information."

It also reads "a law enforcement agency may not 'ping' an individual's cell phone through a company like Securus without obtaining a warrant or by providing other verified and authorized documentation."

In all the instances listed involving members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the suit alleges Hutcheson did not have a warrant.

According to the documents, Hutcheson's actions were committed "for the unlawful purpose of spying on Plaintiffs for his own personal gain, constituted an unlawful abuse of power, and otherwise served no lawful purpose."

The second civil suit filed against the Mississippi County Sheriff relates to incidents involving an East Prairie beauty shop owner and her 77 year old employee in March of this year.

According to the documents in this case, Hutcheson's sister-in-law worked at the beauty shop and when she quit, she "took pages from the shop's appointment book, including names and numbers that she intended to use to procure potential clients."

The sister-in-law, the suit alleges, went to pick up her final paycheck and was told to return the pages.

According to the documents, on March 24, 2017, the sister-in-law called the shop owner and said "Cory is running my errands for me," and stated Hutcheson would be coming to the beauty shop.

Later that same day, the suit alleges Hutcheson arrived at the shop in uniform and asked for the check. The employee then reportedly asked for the appointment book pages back.

That's when, according to the suit, Hutcheson grabbed the woman by the wrist, handcuffed her, and told her he was arresting her for assaulting his sister-in-law and if she did not comply "he would arrest her for assaulting a law enforcement officer."

After allegedly twisting her wrist, causing bleeding and bruising, Hutcheson let her go, grabbed the sister-in-law's check, and left the shop.

The suit details how, following the incident, the employee was taken for medical treatment where it was learned she suffered a heart attack.

According to the documents, "Sheriff Hutcheson then drafted a probable cause statement, naming plaintiffs, in which he swore to the false information that plaintiffs, two elderly women, had assaulted and kidnapped" Hutcheson's 23-year-old sister-in-law.

The suit also accuses Hutcheson of taking to social media to disparage the shop owner and her employee.

Both federal civil suits accuse Hutcheson of violating the plaintiffs' Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

Reached by text, Sheriff Hutcheson said he will give us a statement once he's received copies of the complaints.

Hutcheson is set to appear in court June 20, 2017 on the criminal cases against him.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.