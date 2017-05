Mississippi County, MO sheriff removed from office

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson has been suspended from his duties.

Hutcheson was served with orders on Wednesday, May 10. Judge William Syler signed the order after Attorney General Josh Hawley requested Hutcheson be removed from office on Tuesday, May 9.

According to court documents, as a result of what's known as a 'preliminary order in quo warranto' Hutcheson cannot enter the offices of the sheriff's department or conduct any business with the office.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker will now serve as the sheriff.

In a statement made on Tuesday, May 9, Attorney General Josh Hawley, asked a court to remove Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson after the recent death of a Mississippi County Jail inmate.

Hawley said his office is investigating what happened at the jail on Friday, May 6 leading to the death of Tory D. Sanders, “The judge’s order last night will prevent Cory Hutcheson from interfering in our investigation into Friday’s events and death at the Mississippi County jail. And it will prevent him from any further abuse of his office. We have launched a full investigation that is ongoing.”

In a statement from Hawley's office, Hawley alleged that Hutcheson participated in the altercation with Sanders, despite the fact that his P.O.S.T. license was suspended.

KFVS received a press release from Jefferson City, Missouri on May 9 with the following statement:

"This afternoon I have asked a court to remove Cory Hutcheson from his position as sheriff of Mississippi County. My office has already charged Hutcheson with robbery, assault and illegal surveillance. And on Friday, an inmate at the Mississippi County jail died following an altercation in which Hutcheson participated—despite the fact Hutcheson’s license as sheriff has been suspended. As soon as I learned of this death, I directed my office to open a full investigation, which is now underway. In the meantime, we are asking the court to strip Hutcheson of his office of sheriff and prevent him from interfering in any way with our investigation and other law enforcement efforts. The people of Mississippi County, and Missouri, deserve honest law enforcement officials. My office is committed to conducting a vigorous and impartial investigation to ensure the rule of law is upheld." -Attorney General Hawley said.

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson faces two federal civil lawsuits involving the same allegations that led the state to charge him with several crimes back in March. Those lawsuits were filed on Tuesday, May 9.

According to Cape Girardeau attorney Curt Poore, the cases filed in federal court seek injunctive relief and money damages against Hutcheson, accusing him of violating the civil rights of seven people in total.

Kathy Sweeney received copies of the two cases being filed.

The first case lists the plaintiffs as five members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

It alleges Hutcheson used a company called Securus Technologies to "ping" the cell phones of all five plaintiffs on specific dates in 2014.

According to the documents, Hutcheson "is believed to have unlawfully 'pinged' the cell phones of Plaintiffs on other occasions."

Securus is a company that provides call management and other services to law enforcement agencies. In order to "ping" a phone, the document reads, "a law enforcement officer provides Securus with an individual's cell phone number and other information."

It also reads "a law enforcement agency may not 'ping' an individual's cell phone through a company like Securus without obtaining a warrant or by providing other verified and authorized documentation."

In all the instances listed involving members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the suit alleges Hutcheson did not have a warrant.

According to the documents, Hutcheson's actions were committed "for the unlawful purpose of spying on Plaintiffs for his own personal gain, constituted an unlawful abuse of power, and otherwise served no lawful purpose."

The second civil suit filed against the Mississippi County Sheriff relates to incidents involving an East Prairie beauty shop owner and her 77 year old employee in March of this year.

According to the documents in this case, Hutcheson's sister-in-law worked at the beauty shop and when she quit, she "took pages from the shop's appointment book, including names and numbers that she intended to use to procure potential clients".

The sister-in-law, the suit alleges, went to pick up her final paycheck and was told to return the pages.

According to the documents, on March 24, 2017, the sister-in-law called the shop owner and said "Cory is running my errands for me," and stated Hutcheson would be coming to the beauty shop.

Later that same day, the suit alleges Hutcheson arrived at the shop in uniform and asked for the check. The employee then reportedly asked for the appointment book pages back.

That's when, according to the suit, Hutcheson grabbed the woman by the wrist, handcuffed her, and told her he was arresting her for assaulting his sister-in-law and if she did not comply "he would arrest her for assaulting a law enforcement officer."

After allegedly twisting her wrist, causing bleeding and bruising, Hutcheson let her go, grabbed the sister-in-law's check, and left the shop.

The suit details how, following the incident, the employee was taken for medical treatment where it was learned she suffered a heart attack.

According to the documents, "Sheriff Hutcheson then drafted a probable cause statement, naming plaintiffs, in which he swore to the false information that plaintiffs, two elderly women, had assaulted and kidnapped" Hutcheson's 23 year old sister-in-law.

The suit also accuses Hutcheson of taking to social media to disparage the shop owner and her employee.

Both federal civil suits accuse Hutcheson of violating the plaintiffs' Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

Reached by text, Sheriff Hutcheson said he will give us a statement once he's received copies of the complaints.

Hutcheson is set to appear in court June 20, 2017 on the criminal cases against him.

