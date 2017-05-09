Mississippi County, MO sheriff faces two civil lawsuits

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson now faces two civil lawsuits involving the same allegations that led the state to charge him with several crimes back in March.

According to attorney Curt Poore, the cases filed in federal court seek injunctive relief and money damages against Hutcheson and accuse him of violating the civil rights of seven people in total.

He's already facing criminal charges in two separate cases. One accuses him of illegally pinging the phones of several law enforcement officers. The second accuses him of assaulting an elderly woman and filing a false probable cause statement against her.

