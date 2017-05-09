Paducah P.D.'s bomb squad gets early morning wake up call after traffic stop

An early morning traffic stop in McCracken County leads to an early morning wake-up call for members of the Paducah Police Department's Bomb Squad.

According to McCracken County Sheriff's Deputy David Clark, deputies stopped a pickup truck on Hinkleville Road for registration violations.

Deputies found numerous items of drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine, prescription medication, and a homemade explosive device in the truck.

The bomb squad was called to the scene to get the explosive device. It was deemed safe, according to Clark.

The driver, Anthony Gonzales, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of a destructive device or booby trap device, no insurance, no registration plates, no registration receipt.

