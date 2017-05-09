Paducah P.D.'s bomb squad gets early morning wake up call after traffic stop

An early morning traffic stop in McCracken County leads to an early morning wake-up call for members of the Paducah Police Department's Bomb Squad.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Nearly 4,000 pounds of food has been collected for flood victims.
A crew with the Missouri Department of Transportation will inspect the Mississippi River MO 51 Bridge (Chester Bridge) on Wednesday, May 10, to determine if it is safe to reopen.
Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Monday, May 8.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.
UMMC says there could be as many as 7000 burial sites of patients at the Mississippi Asylum for the Insane, which from 1855 to 1935 stood on what's now UMMC campus.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.
