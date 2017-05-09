Nearly 4,000 pounds of food collected for flood relief

Nearly 4,000 pounds of food has been collected for flood victims.

According to Karen Green, chief executive officer at the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, 3,750 pounds were collected from the Walmart in Jackson; the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau and the Sam's Club and Schnucks in Cape Girardeau.

Green said this equals more than 3,100 meals for the flood victims.

