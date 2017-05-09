Metropolis man accused of pouring kerosene on woman

A call about a house fire leads to the arrest of a Metropolis man on a charge of domestic battery.

According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a house fire in the 1800 block of Baynes on Friday, May 5.

The homeowner told officers she and Brian Leech, 44, were fighting before the fire started.

She said during that argument, Leech poured kerosene on her and threatened to burn the house down.

While officers were talking to the victim, Leech reportedly arrived at the scene and started fighting with her again.

Leech was arrested on a charge of domestic battery.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing with the Metropolis Fire Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

