2 adults, infant injured in crash in Perry Co., IL

Two adults and an infant were injured in a crash on Pyatt-Cutler Road in Perry County, Illinois on Monday, May 8.

According to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, they received a 911 call at 8:15 a.m. about a crash on Pyatt-Cutler Road west of the Pyramid Depot, less than a mile east of Coyote Road.

Perry County deputies, as well as the Pinckneyville Ambulance Service and Pinckneyville Rural Fire Department, were dispatched.

According to deputies, a silver 2003 Chrysler Sebring driven by 33-year-old Willie C. Nesby of Carbondale, was going west on Pyatt-Cutler Road. They said the car left the road and hit a culvert, causing it to go airborne. It came to a rest in a ditch on the south side of Pyatt-Cutler Road.

Deputies said 25-year-old Chelse McManus-Davis and an infant boy were also in the car.

Chelse McManus-Davis was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis hospital. Willie Nesby and the baby were taken by ambulance to a Pinckneyville hospital.

The crash is still under investigation and deputies said charges are pending.

