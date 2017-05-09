National archery competition expects to draw 14,000 students

Nearly 4,000 pounds of food has been collected for flood victims.
A crew with the Missouri Department of Transportation will inspect the Mississippi River MO 51 Bridge (Chester Bridge) on Wednesday, May 10, to determine if it is safe to reopen.
Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Monday, May 8.
A call about a house fire leads to the arrest of a Metropolis man on a charge of domestic battery.
Two adults and an infant were injured in a crash on Pyatt-Cutler Road in Perry County, Illinois on Monday, May 8.
